5 ways to save money on your next South African trip

Travel is often considered a luxury for most people, but one doesn't need a large bank account to explore. With proper planning, you are bound to snag a deal or two. Here are five ways to save money on your next South African trip:

Sign up for newsletters Before you delete that newsletter that popped into your mailbox, you may want to check to see if there are any travel deals that you may score. Many businesses are using newsletters to announce new deals and discounts that you may not find anywhere else. It may save you money if you book deals you find on newsletters.

Use a flight aggregator website As tempting as it may seem to book the first deal you come across, you should shop around. That is where flight aggregator websites come in. It offers you the cheapest option available. You can find cheap flights, cars for hire, stays and things to do without having to leave your couch. All you have to do is create a profile and you are ready to go.

Look for new hotels or products The launch of new hotels and product offerings also means opening discounts. You can keep an eye on the hotel's website or call directly to find out their opening costs. Hot new hotels like Radisson RED Rosebank and Sanctuary Mandela are just a few of the new hotels that will offer deals when they open within the next few months. Use visitor guides

Visitor guides highlight the best of a destination and often showcase the inexpensive and free things to do in that particular destination. Some of the guides are free to download on your mobile phone, while others are sold for a minimal fee. It comes in handy when planning for your upcoming trip and if you are on a budget. Ditch the hotels and enjoy a daycation