5 ways to save on your next flight booking

Flights can be expensive, but there are ways to save a few rand. With the impact of Covid-19 on travel, airlines need support to continue operations. Kirby Gordon, the chief marketing officer at FlySafair, says the reintroduction of level three lockdown restrictions in mid-December was another heavy blow for the industry. He says the new Covid-19 variant prevented many international tourists from escaping the winter-stricken Northern Hemisphere to warmer South African shores. Those factors took a toll on the aviation industry. "We need to get South Africans travelling again to encourage a sustainable recovery for the tourism industry," says Gordon.

While there is an assumption that flights are expensive, there are ways to save when booking a flight.

FlySafair shares 5 saving tips for your next flight:

Book early

While we love nothing more than a spontaneous trip, the cost of your flight may rocket closer to your travel date, especially if demand is high. The airline recommends that people plan their flights and book them in advance, preferable a few months before your trip.

Travel mid-week

FlySafair says flights on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday usually offer the best value for money. If you can co-ordinate your leave to get away a day early, you can save.

Opt for flexibility

If you are booking a flight, opt for flexibility options. Options that allow you to change or cancel a flight without an issue. Ask your airline what options they have.

Download the airline's app and subscribe to its newsletter

FlySafair says travellers should stay connected with their airline via an app or newsletter. In that way they will be informed of specials or other news.

Plan your annual leave

With some careful planning, the upcoming public holidays could make your annual leave days go further. For example, Freedom Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and if you put in a day’s leave on Monday, April 26, you’ll enjoy four days off. Planning your holiday around public holidays can lead to massive savings.