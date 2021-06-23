5 ways to travel these school holidays

It’s that time again when the children go on holiday, and you are left to find ways to keep them occupied. Not to worry, here are five ways to enjoy the upcoming break with your family. Explore your city safely

You can venture out safely within your city, whether it’s to the local museum, game park or something adventurous. Plan in advance and stay away from crowds. Check your local tourism agencies for travel ideas. Go somewhere you have never been before Treat your children to a mid-year break to somewhere they have never been to. Try to visit small towns and places with fewer people. You can plan an epic road trip from one province to the next or fly to the one you've always wanted to visit.

Spa days are in Kids need pampering too, so why not treat them to a lovely spa treatment. Many spas, including Amani Spa and Wellness at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, offer specials for travellers during winter. Ensure that these spas are Covid-19 compliant. Go on a safari

Head to a safari destination to enjoy views of the animals and take some time out for yourself. Most lodges offer special clubs for the children while the parents lounge by the pool. The Kruger National Park, for example, is among the most visited safari destinations in the world. If you go, make sure you grab a bite to eat at Kruger Station. Stay home