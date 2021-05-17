5 ways you can stay active and healthy as a digital nomad

As a digital nomad you are exposed to a variety of environments and staying healthy can be a challenge. That said, there are easy ways to stay active and healthy while travelling.

Below are five easy tips to help you achieve that:

Take your workout equipment along

A skipping rope, yoga mat, mini dumbbells or ankle weights can all be used as workout equipment. And you can workout at any time. If you're having difficulty curating your workout routines, YouTube is your best friend!

Be conscious of what's on your plate

It may be tempting to explore all of the popular burger and pizza joints in your location, but don't go wild. When eating out, try to stick to healthy options. Snack on fruit and veggies. Avoid sugary junk.

Engage in some fun activities

Swimming, hiking, canoeing and other activities may be available depending on where you are. These are low-impact exercises that will still be effective.

Stay hydrated

We all know how vital hydration is to our overall health - this isn't a new concept. Drink plenty of water. Carrying your own water bottle is a good idea so that you don't have to purchase water all the time. You can also stick to the old rule of 8 glasses a day to make it easy.

Relax, get enough sleep

Remember to prepare ahead of time. Yes, you're working, but you'll still want to take some time to see what your destination has to offer. Between those, make sure you get at least 6-8 hours of sleep.