6 airport holiday hacks for a hassle-free trip









Consider using these hacks on your next travel trip. Picture: Yuganov Konstantin. It is the most wonderful time of the year and everyone is busy putting the final preparations for their upcoming holiday. Shaun Pozyn, head of marketing at kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) shares tips on how to make the most of your travel: Check in online With everybody being online 24/7, checking in online is quick, easy and gives travellers an opportunity to share with loved ones back home. Lighten your load Rather than queuing to check-in your luggage, you can use the bag drop facilities. This rule applies if you have already checked yourself in and only have your luggage to be taken care of.

Breeze through security

Most people dread going through security. Make sure you are free of any metal items such as copper change or keys that will set off the metal detector. Rather, place that in your hand luggage and put it through the scanner. If you are travelling with a laptop, take it out of its bag ahead of time.

Safety first

Remember the regulations on what you can carry in your hand luggage. Security staff are likely to confiscate nail-scissors, multi-tools and even toy weapons. “That floppy rubber sword your little Jack or Jane Sparrow likes to brandish? It might be taken away, much to your pirate’s distrrrrrrress,” warns Pozyn.

Give your young ones a tablet

If you’re travelling with youngsters, you’ll be grateful for toys and games that keep them busy. But while Lego and Meccano are excellent for kids’ creativity, the small parts will be tricky to retrieve from the floor of an airline cabin. This may be the one occasion to let the kids play on a smartphone or tablet, for as much as they like.

Chew on this

Small children sometimes struggle to equalise the pressure in their ears as the aircraft ascends and descends, so age-appropriate food and drink, that encourage swallowing can help. If you’re worried that sugar will make them hyperactive, then cooled rooibos tea and droëwors will do the trick.