It is the most wonderful time of the year and everyone is busy putting the final preparations for their upcoming holiday. Shaun Pozyn, head of marketing at kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) shares tips on how to make the most of your travel:
Check in online
With everybody being online 24/7, checking in online is quick, easy and gives travellers an opportunity to share with loved ones back home.
Lighten your load
Rather than queuing to check-in your luggage, you can use the bag drop facilities. This rule applies if you have already checked yourself in and only have your luggage to be taken care of.