Cape Town is famed for its hiking. People from across the globe visit the city to embark on one of a kind hiking experiences - whether its up Table Mountain, Lion’s Head or some off the beaten track hike.
The tragic killing of Ukrainian hiker Ivan Ivanov in Cape Town last week has, however, put the spotlight on one of South Africa’s most visited cities, and many travellers are not confident about hiking in the city.
Cape Town Tourism is using the incident to create awareness on safety in the city to prevent further criminal incidents.
The organisation is joining forces with other key industry leaders and the government to discuss the recent incidents involving visitors to the city and intends to increase the security resources in crime hotspot areas.
Here are some tips to follow when in the Mother City:
- Do not hike on Table Mountain or remote areas on your own. If you do not have someone to accompany you, try to join other groups of hikers you see on the mountain trails when you set out.
- Advise the host at your accommodation or your hotel’s reception staff that you are hiking on the mountain, and give them some idea of when you expect to return.
- Always ensure that your cellphone is fully charged before setting out on a hike.
- Enter the emergency phone number for Table Mountain into your phone before leaving on a hike: 086 110 6417 or 021 480 7700.
- Take sufficient water along on a hike to keep hydrated.
- Wear appropriate hiking shoes suitable for the terrain.