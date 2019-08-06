Cape Town Tourism shares safety tips following the killing of Ukrainian hiker Ivan Ivanov. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town is famed for its hiking. People from across the globe visit the city to embark on one of a kind hiking experiences - whether its up Table Mountain, Lion’s Head or some off the beaten track hike. The tragic killing of Ukrainian hiker Ivan Ivanov in Cape Town last week has, however, put the spotlight on one of South Africa’s most visited cities, and many travellers are not confident about hiking in the city.

Cape Town Tourism is using the incident to create awareness on safety in the city to prevent further criminal incidents.

The organisation is joining forces with other key industry leaders and the government to discuss the recent incidents involving visitors to the city and intends to increase the security resources in crime hotspot areas.

Here are some tips to follow when in the Mother City: