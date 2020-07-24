6 essentials you need for your hike this weekend

With level 3 lockdown offering restricted movements, the best way to escape away from the house is by going on a hike. There's plenty to choose from, whether you are from Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg. If you are planning on going on a hiking holiday, there are a few hiking essentials you must have. The folks at Thule share some essentials that you need to bring along with you on your next hike. These include: A pair of hiking boots Invest in a good quality hiking boot to help you navigate rough terrain. Your feet will thank you later!

A hiking backpack

A hiking backpack needs to be comfortable and distribute the weight evenly. The size of the bag will be determined by the number of hours you are hiking. The backpack will be ideal to store snacks and water for a short hike or a light lunch, water, additional clothes for a full day hike.

A hat

With the weather getting warmer, a hat is an essential item every hiker should wear. The type of hat will be determined by your style.

Sunscreen

The winter sun is quite harsh, so always remember to apply some sunscreen.

Pack some food and water

Depending on the length of your hike, always have ample food and water in your backpack. Hikes can be strenuous, so try to fuel up regularly.

Mask

Last but not least, always wear your mask. The opening of hiking spots throughout the country will attract a large number of people. It is best to wear your mask, maintain social distancing and sanitise frequently.