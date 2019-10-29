The summer holidays are fun for the entire family. Shaun Pozyn, Head of Marketing at kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) offers some tips on how to make the best of your airport experience:
Take care of business online
In our fast-paced world, it is no secret that customers prefer to do so much more from their laptops, tablets and smartphones. With everybody being online 24/7, checking in on your devices is not only empowering but quick and easy. It also allows you to share the news that you are on your way to that island getaway with all your friends on Facebook.
Lighten your load
Rather than queuing to check-in your luggage, you can use the bag drop facilities if you have already checked yourself in.