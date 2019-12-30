Libraries
All of the coolest new hotels have shelves of books to leaf through, including The Heathman (heathmanhotel. com) in Portland and The Wayfarer (wayfarerdtla.com) in Los Angeles.
And this trend is at its most fun at the hip Standard Hotel in London’s Kings Cross. Thousands of books from the 1970s and 1980s have been sourced to fill the shelves of the Library Lounge, allowing you to curl up with a cocktail while thumbing through Delia Smith’s One Is Fun (you’ll find it in the Romance section).