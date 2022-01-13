6 things you can still do this summer – even if you’re back at work

Summer is the canopy season in South Africa. Usually, that means trips to big cities for concerts and pre-show picnics, going to beaches, dinner with friends and family at top restaurants, and lots of kid-friendly outings.

Just because it is time to get back to work or school doesn’t mean that you can’t still enjoy summer in South Africa. This warmer season brings with it a heap of fun activities and events. All across the country, there’s something for everyone to see and do.

Below is a list of things to consider ticking off your summer to-do list. Sip on some summer cocktails Is there anything more refreshing than a cool cocktail or mocktail on a hot summer day?

In South Africa, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding where to enjoy a delicious drink. If you’re looking for ocean views in Cape Town, try Tobago’s at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. This ocean-side spot is perfect for sundowners.

If you are in Joburg you can try Mix Cocktail Bar. Mix Cocktail Bar is a destination in the Keyes art mile, where art, music, and cocktails are accompanied by sunsets and interesting conversations which bring together extraordinary people. If you appreciate cocktails made with the same approach to ingredients, flavours, and provenance that you can expect of a fine-dining chef, then you will love what the talented mixologist team has created here.

And if you are in Durban? Alchemy is the place to be. Inspired by tradition and moved by innovation, at Alchemy they celebrate craft products.

You can sip a bespoke cocktail, or speak to their team about the selection of craft spirits. With close to a 100 gins, and unique rums and brandies, you will be spoilt for choice. Get an adrenaline rush

South Africa is a paradise for adrenaline junkies. Get your fix jumping off the towers in Soweto, paragliding off Signal Hill in Cape Town, skydiving over remote parts of South Africa, shark cage diving off the coast, river rafting and so much more! Explore small towns

The small towns of South Africa have a lot of charm. The people are friendly and there’s a lot to see and do. Clarens, for example, a small town in the Free State, is a gem of a town that is loved by many locals.

There’s a quaint restaurant on almost every corner, along with a deli, bakery, and even a brewery. At only 12,68 km² in size, Clarens is truly a small town filled with big flavours and big hearts. There’s also Paternoster in the Western Cape, Pella in the Northern Cape and so many others – too many to mention!

Immerse yourself in local arts, culture, and history How much do we really know about our own culture, heritage, and art? How many local artists can you name?

Get more familiar with our local history by enjoying walking tours in various areas and cities. Try finding music and arts festivals as a way to experience the local art and music scene. There are also many local galleries and cultural centres that are perfect respites from the heat and summer thunderstorms if you’re in the north of the country.

Go ahead and learn something new about South Africa and local artists. Experience local food and dining South Africa, with its rich and mixed heritage, is known to serve up delicious food almost anywhere you go.

And while dining at top local restaurants is a great way to experience good food, locally, it’s not necessarily the best way to explore local flavours. Look for food experiences in local communities such as Bo Kaap in Cape Town where you can learn to fold samoosas. Alternatively, take up a cooking class in a small town, eat from the local bakery or farm stall and enjoy South African classics such as rooster brood, various breedies, pap, wors and so much more.

Enjoy the world from home Of course, many people are opting to stay at home. And that’s okay.