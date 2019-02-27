Robben Island is a great place to visit to take in the Mandela experience. File pic.

If you happen to have an interest in history, then the good news is that there are many historically rich destinations that you can choose from that will tell you a lot about the past and present.



It’s left to you to narrow down the search and choose one or more destinations based on your personal interests and where your budget will take you.





On that note, here are the best trip ideas for a history lover:





Egypt





You have likely heard so many things about pyramids and pharaohs. People are still unsure about how these ancient pyramids were built more than 3,000 years ago so you can explore these structures in real life.

You can also visit museums, mosques, and temples during your time there.





Memphis





In case you didn’t know, there are monumental places such as the Independence Hall of rock ‘n’ roll at Levitt Shell. At this museum, Elvis Presley was said to open for Slim Whitman making it the location of the first ever rock concert. Also, in Memphis, you can also see Elmwood Cemetery which is where veterans from every American War are resting.





Israel





If you’ve always wondered what Israel is all about, then it’s another place to consider visiting. In 2018 alone, 4 million people visited Israel. See places like the Garden Tomb or the town of Bethlehem.





Stonehenge





If you’ve never been to England before, this is your chance to go and also to visit one of the most mysterious pieces of history you’ll likely come across. These ancient stones are from Wales and have been standing for over 3,000 years. Historians still aren’t sure why they were built.





Italy





Italy is another destination that people globally hope to travel to. The Colosseum, which is located in Rome, was made out of concrete and sand. It may interest you to know that this structure was once used for gladiator contests as well as public spectacles, making it a place worth seeing.





South Africa





Landmarks in South Africa consist of the Castle of Good Hope which is the oldest building in South Africa and The Nelson Mandela Capture Site which tells a lot about one of the greatest men in history. There is also Robben Island where he was imprisoned for those who want to take a real tour and take in the Mandela experience.







