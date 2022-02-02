6 ways to make Valentine’s Day special on a budget

Roses are red, violets are blue, stuck for Valentine’s Day inspiration? We are here for you. While you could easily spend hundreds of rand on Valentine’s Day, that does not mean that you cannot find thoughtful things that are cheaper too!

In an effort to help you save a little money, here’s how you can celebrate being an awesome twosome – without breaking the bank. For a picnic at home, you can set up a blanket on the floor, add some cushions for a soft place to sit, and then arrange some of the necessary cutlery and crockery. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliott A picnic at home

For a picnic at home, you can set up a blanket on the floor, add some cushions for a soft place to sit, and then arrange some of the necessary cutlery and crockery. Food can be anything you fancy, really. Sandwiches, cheese, crackers, stew – anything that you and your partner will enjoy. To set the romantic mood, don’t forget to light a few candles. Long walks on the beach Or in the park or wherever. And it doesn’t even have to be long. If you and your partner don’t get a lot of quality time together – life gets busy, after all – then this might be what you need. Plan a romantic walk outdoors somewhere nice. And pack some snacks to nibble on while you’re out. Use the time to really chat with one another and have a little fun together.

Some couples love the thrill of adventure, so why not plan something to suit this? Picture: Moses Mabhida Stadium An adventure activity Some couples love the thrill of adventure, so why not plan something to suit this? You could abseil off Table Mountain in Cape Town, bungee jump from the Orlando Towers in Johannesburg, or do the ’Big Rush Swing’ at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Whatever gets your adrenaline pumping. A dinner somewhere fancy

There are many restaurants all across the country that have Valentine’s Day specials. If you are in Cape Town, Tobago’s restaurant is offering a picnic on the lawn or a set menu on the terrace for Valentine’s Day only – both options overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The picnic is R950 per couple, while the set menu dinner is R695 per person. Bookings are essential. If you are in Durban, well, there’s a host of things to enjoy at the stunning Oyster Box Hotel. In fact, there’s something happening all month long. From daily specials such as a sushi and oyster platter for two for R590 per couple, accompanied by a bottle of Bouchard Finlayson Blanc De Mer wine, to Valentine’s Day dinner on February 14. This dinner is a five-course meal, with live music to set the tone. It is R990 per person. And, for those in Johannesburg, the red hot place to be this month of love is Radisson RED Rosebank. There is a rooftop event on the RED Roof, on February 12, with a DJ, tapas, and delicious drinks, while a Sunday Lover’s Lunch is also planned for this February. The menu includes oysters, salmon, beef short rib, creamed spinach, three cheese fettuccine, and a delicious dessert platter to share.

A little relaxation is always welcome. Picture: Pexels/Sergey Torbik Some pamper time A little relaxation is always welcome. Why not spoil your partner and yourself with a spa treatment or two? Spas around the country will have various Valentine’s specials that often include a light meal and some drinks. This is the perfect way to wind down together in the most relaxing setting. A movie night in