Travel is deemed a luxury as it is often too expensive. As such, most people don't get to explore the world. If you have always wanted to travel but your finances prevented you from doing so, there’s hope. Below are some ways in which South Africans can travel for free:
Couch surfing
Couch surfing is the ideal way to connect with locals and learn about a destination. Couch surfing, according to its website, is a service that connects members to a global community of travellers. You will share accommodation with locals and learn more about the place and its people. Visit www.couchsurfing.com/ for more information.
Woofing
No, woofing is not anything related to man’s best friend. Woofing allows travellers to enjoy free accommodation and food in exchange for working a few hours a day. The type of work will depend on the listing. Like Couch surfing, travellers will be able to learn more about the destination and spend time with the locals.