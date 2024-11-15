7 family-friendly adventures to enjoy on the KZN South Coast this summer

The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast with its subtropical climate, some of the best nature-based adventures for families and the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province is a top destination. According to South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), Dr Vusumuzi Sibiya, the success of the region’s beaches can also be attributed to the hard work being done through private sector initiatives like Keep Scottburgh Beautiful and Tidy Towns.

It shows that this region is committed to providing a vibrant, clean, safe and welcoming atmosphere. Sibiya added that though the region’s Blue Flag beaches attract travellers far and wide, they are just one aspect of this diverse tourist destination. “It’s no surprise that the KZN South Coast is one of the top spots for holidaymakers over the festive season, with our Blue Flag beaches undoubtedly a major drawcard.

“This is an international standard that assures visitors of safe swimming water, with practices that encourage sustainability and safety. However, this is the ultimate family destination for those looking to connect with nature while staying within budget,” said Sibiya. So for those looking for family-fun adventures in the KZN South Coast region this summer, the tourism agency shared some experiences families can look forward to. Enjoy outdoor living

According to the tourism body, there are numerous nature reserves such as Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Skyline Nature Reserve, and TC Robertson Nature Reserve found throughout the KZN South Coast where visitors can enjoy hiking, biking or trail running. There are great picnic spots within these coastal forests alongside rivers and waterfalls, with some of the best birdwatching opportunities. Enjoy a heritage tour

Those looking to immerse themselves in the rich culture and tradition of the KZN South Coast, while exploring the natural scenery are spoilt for choice with many hinterland adventures. There’s the Weza Hiking Trail, Umzumbe River Trail, Mission Tourism Tour, KwaXolo Caves Adventures, Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre and Nyandezulu Experience for families to enjoy. Learn about history

The agency also added that history lessons are abound as the region has interesting history to tell. It said that incredible local talent can also be found on display at the Port Shepstone Maritime Museum, Margate Art Museum, Pistols Saloon Museum in Ramsgate or the Munster Motor Museum. Go for an epic adventure

Families looking to get their heart pumping and try something completely different this festive season can head to Oribi Gorge, which is home to the Wild Gorge Swing, the highest swing of its kind in the world, abseiling, ziplining and a suspension bridge. There’s also the newly launched Jikaleza Outdoor Adventures, an aerial ziplining excursion for ages 7 to 100, based at the Crocworld Conservation Centre. Meet some animals

Young ones can also get the opportunity to connect with the many animals on the KZN South Coast. There are many animal parks such as Riverbend Crocodile Farm, Pure Venom Reptile Park, Crocworld Conservation Centre, and Butterfly Valley Butterfly Farm. For an African safari head to Lake Eland Game Reserve. Unique experiences

The KZN South Coast has some unique and fascinating experiences for visitors to enjoy such as The Red Desert (the world’s smallest desert), The Nightingale Shipwreck near Trafalgar Beach, Botha House in Pennington, The Petrified Forest (with ancient fossils) near the Wild Coast Sun and Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide, among many others. Get back on the farm Lastly, the region also boasts coffee farms, macadamia farms, and banana plantations. These are just some of the agricultural practices found in this fertile region.