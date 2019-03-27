When you want to rent a car, you have multiple options. Pic: Mileman Media

Transport is essential when you’re going on a trip – especially if you want to visit as many places as possible. A rental car gives you unparalleled freedom to explore the world at your own pace.

You may have a lot of question marks involving car rental, so here are 7 important questions and answers to prepare you:

1. Where can I book my car?

When you want to rent a car, you have multiple options. The first one would be, of course, going local. You can simply look around the destination city for rental companies. A search on Google should reveal the amount of car rental companies

available in the area. Another option would be using an online travel agency. You can ask your travel agent for recommendations regarding the car rental companies in the area. It’s a great choice because you are getting advice from someone who is actually familiar with the city.

2. Do I need insurance?

Yes. Car rental insurance is required because – as you might know already – things can be very unpredictable. While the car is in your possession, it means you’re responsible for whatever happens to it.

3. What happens if I damage the rental vehicle?

If damage was inflicted to the car while it was in your possession, you should bring it to the attention of the company as soon as you can. You will be asked to fill out a claim form acknowledging the damage and agreeing to pay for the costs.



4. Can I extend my car rental?

Yes, extending a car rental is possible, but you can only do so by calling the company as early as possible to let them know. After you call the company, you will have to pay the additional fee for the extra time required to use the car. The rates may change based on how long the extension is and based on the rental company.

5. How are the prices calculated?

This usually depends on the particular rental company, so whether you’re wondering about the Avis Car hire prices or the prices of other company, you will have to check beforehand. Generally, you should be charged based on a 24-hour period.

With some companies, if you rent the car at 9 in the morning, then you will have to bring it back at the same time. If you don’t, you will sometimes be charged for an additional day.

6. Should I take a picture or video of my rental vehicle?

Absolutely. While it sounds a little crazy, you should take this very seriously, because many companies don’t always document the condition of the vehicle before you start using it. This could lead to you having to pay large amounts of money for possible dents that were not even caused by you.



7. How can I find the best rental car?

In order to find the best rental car, you can reserve a car class that you think you will need, depending on the luggage, the number of passengers and other factors. This will help you be prepared for a stress-free journey.



