7 reasons why a family safari is the best escape from Covid-19

Craving an escape? Perhaps, a family safari may satisfy the wanderlust. Founder of Iconic Africa John Holley said a South African safari will positively impact your entire family’s mind, body and soul. "The bush and wildlife will begin your rejuvenation process together,” he said. Holley shares seven reasons why a family should take a safari trip: Time and space with your family The past year has been synonymous with restrictions of every kind. We have all been craving space, a simpler life and dreaming of sundowners overlooking the sweeping plains of the bushveld. A trip to the bush is the perfect escape to enjoy quality time with your children.

Away from crowds

Luxury lodges are primarily an outdoor experience and equally are committed to following strict Covid-19 protocols. Soak in the serenity of nature, in the wide-open space and away from the crowds.

Discounted rates

Many luxury lodges are offering unbeatable prices that are much more accessible to South Africans than ever before. There's no better time to embark on a safari; the lodges' are not as full, and the prices are affordable.

Unforgettable experiences

If you’ve been on safari before, you’ll remember with fondness the enchanting sights and sounds of the African bushveld. These will be memories you treasure forever.

Holley said: “Taking a moment to breathe in the magic of the veld and feeling connected to something much bigger than us is one of the greatest moments a parent can share with their child."

Time for you and your partner

Get some much-needed time with your bae while the children enjoy a range of activities offered by the safari destination.

Support local

Supporting local business is essential to keeping our economy going. “Aside from supporting our fellow South Africans and their families, luxury lodges often support a host of businesses. If we support lodges – or any accommodation, for that matter – we can play our part in supporting local,” said Holley.

Help rebuild SA tourism

Local travel is how we keep the local safari industry alive, and lodges often contribute to wildlife conservation efforts. By booking a local safari, you will help in our collective effort to rebuild South African tourism.