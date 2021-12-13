Travelling for the first time since the pandemic? Afraid of what to expect, especially travel during the Omicron variant? Travelling for the first time since the pandemic? Afraid of what to expect, especially travel during the Omicron variant? Car rental and airport transfer company StressFreeCarRental.com said it's very natural to be afraid of flying anyway.

"Providing it's safe to do so, and all while being compliant to the current government guidelines, we want to encourage people to get back out there and travel but we understand that some people may be worried about flying. "Of course this isn't just about leisure, there are of course some people who may have to travel abroad for work. "There are a number of ways to overcome this like practising mindfulness to calm you down before a flight and understanding how a plane actually works, which can help lower the anxiety that comes with flying in the long term," a spokesman said.

Here are 7 ways to get over the fear of flying post-pandemic: Identify what you’re afraid of Identify what worries about flying. For most people, a common worry is turbulence, while others worry about bad weather while flying and some people are afraid of how high up they are in a plane. Identifying what makes you afraid will help you figure out the next step in how to get over this fear.

Learn more about planes Educating yourself is one of the best ways to calm anxiety. Learn about how a plane flies and read up on facts about turbulence. If you’re able to understand how planes fly, you’ll see how advanced the technology is to help keep us safe. Learn about safety measures

Planes are designed with a list of safety measures, and it may put you at ease knowing more about them and how they’re meant to help. As a result, you will understand just how well planes are designed to ensure our safety, and you may even be surprised by how advanced they are. Find out what keeps you calm Be prepared before you set off and try to think of things that you can do to keep your mind occupied while you fly. Maybe get your head in your favourite book? Or download your favourite comfort film or tv show? Do whatever it is that brings you comfort and keeps you busy.

Practice mindfulness Mindfulness is a proven way to help calm anxiety by encouraging you to focus on what you’re feeling in the moment. There are several mindfulness apps you can download to listen to meditation while on your flight. Talk to your flight attendants