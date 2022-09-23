7 ways to protect your cybersecurity when travelling

A study by NordVPN revealed that one in four travellers has experienced a form of security breach on a mobile device. Leisure travellers are not the only ones to come across security breaches. A study by IBM Security found that people on business trips are more likely to engage in risky behaviours, such as connecting to public wi-fi, than those on holiday trips.

According to FCM general manager, Bonnie Smith, When business travellers are on the road, they face unique cybersecurity risks that may be different from what they’re used to at home or in the office. Smith said these include having a laptop or other device stolen or thieves breaking into the system in search of sensitive information. To stay safe, it’s important for business travellers to be aware of these risks and take steps to protect themselves when away from home. Here are seven ways to protect cybersecurity when travelling.

1. Avoid using public wireless networks According to NordVPN security experts, hackers can easily set up malicious hot spots in public places and steal people’s personal data.This is a big problem because it puts everyone who uses public wi-fi at risk. As a safe bet, it’s a good idea to disable your devices’ auto-connect and Bluetooth features so they only connect when you want them to. This way, you can avoid accidentally connecting to an insecure wi-fi network.

2. Hook yourself up with a VPN A virtual private network (VPN) is one of the most effective ways for businesses to reduce the risk of cyberattacks. It hides your IP address and encrypts your online activity, making it impossible for hackers to monitor your activity, even if you’re using a public hot spot, and gives you a secure way to access company data from afar. 3. Be more streetwise

It’s important to remember that thieves targeting travellers know when to strike, such as during meal times when laptops are left unattended in hotel rooms. Extra caution is needed at conferences and trade shows, as thieves know there will be a wide selection of devices with sensitive data and they have more opportunities to gain access to guest rooms during published conference session times. The best way to protect your devices is to lock them in the hotel safe when you leave your room.

4. Reconsider your out-of-office message If you’re going to be away from your desk for an extended period, you should protect your email account from attack. One way to do this is to not include too much information in your out-of-office message. If you give criminals details about your absence, you make it easier for them to impersonate you in a scam. 5. Keep your software up to date

It can be tedious, especially if you’re trying to get through those last few tasks before a trip. But it’s worth it. Outdated software can leave you vulnerable to attack, and many security issues are fixed with the latest update. If you’re travelling for work, be sure to update your software on all your devices, including your antivirus package. 6. Provide your own power source

Cyber criminals can use USB connections to download data from mobile devices or install malware without your knowledge. To protect your devices from data syphoning while you charge them in a public place, carry your own battery to charge them, choose a traditional power outlet instead of a USB port, or use juice outlet protection. 7. Change your passwords Your passwords are like the keys to your house. You wouldn’t use the same key for your front door, back door and garage. So why would you use the same password for all your accounts?