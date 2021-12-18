TravelTravel Tips
PACKING for summer should be effortless, yet many struggle to find the right outfits and often miss packing a few essentials. Picture: Pexels.
PACKING for summer should be effortless, yet many struggle to find the right outfits and often miss packing a few essentials. Picture: Pexels.

8 things to pack on your summer holiday

By Clinton Moodley Time of article published 22m ago

Share this article:

Packing for summer should be effortless, yet many struggle to find the right outfits and often miss packing a few essentials. If you are heading on a summer holiday, here are some essentials to bring with you:

Bikini and swim shorts

Bikini or swim shorts are perfect for lazy days on the beach or a swim in your hotel’s infinity pool on sweltering days.

T-shirts

Pack a few T-shirts to pair with jeans or shorts. They’re also handy when there are unforeseen accidents that require a change of clothing.

MORE ON THIS

Sunscreen

Protect your skin from the sun by applying sunscreen before you step outside. Be generous with it!

A good moisturiser

Summer is the perfect time to moisturise and hydrate your skin. Ask your dermatologist to recommend the best products for you.

A shoe for every occasion

Pack a pair of sandals, a good pair of running shoes and something formal.

Mosquito and insect repellent

Summer is the time when mosquitoes come out in full force. If you are visiting areas where mosquitoes are prevalent, it is best to carry mosquito and insect repellent. There are cream and spray variants available.

Pack minimal jewellery

Let’s face it, you may not wear jewellery or other accessories much if all you are doing is lazing by the pool, heading on activities or lounging in your villa. For peace of mind and safety, carry the bare minimum.

Pack a sweater or jacket

South African summers can be unpredictable. Besides the blistering heat, sometimes there are harsh downpours, storms and wind. Be prepared for the weather conditions by packing something warm like a sweater or jacket.

weatherLife HacksStyle Basics

Share this article: