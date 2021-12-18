8 things to pack on your summer holiday

Packing for summer should be effortless, yet many struggle to find the right outfits and often miss packing a few essentials. If you are heading on a summer holiday, here are some essentials to bring with you: Bikini and swim shorts

Bikini or swim shorts are perfect for lazy days on the beach or a swim in your hotel’s infinity pool on sweltering days. T-shirts Pack a few T-shirts to pair with jeans or shorts. They’re also handy when there are unforeseen accidents that require a change of clothing.

Sunscreen Protect your skin from the sun by applying sunscreen before you step outside. Be generous with it! A good moisturiser

Summer is the perfect time to moisturise and hydrate your skin. Ask your dermatologist to recommend the best products for you. A shoe for every occasion Pack a pair of sandals, a good pair of running shoes and something formal.

Mosquito and insect repellent Summer is the time when mosquitoes come out in full force. If you are visiting areas where mosquitoes are prevalent, it is best to carry mosquito and insect repellent. There are cream and spray variants available. Pack minimal jewellery