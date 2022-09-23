A cautionary tale from a US tourist visiting SA in the middle of load shedding

By Christopher Elliott Having your devices run out of power is one of the most frustrating things that can happen when you're travelling.

Story continues below Advertisement

But keeping your phone and computer charged while you're on the road is harder than ever these days. At least, that's how travellers such as Sharon Terera see it. "It's being cut off from the rest of the universe unexpectedly – and for hours at a time," says Terera, a human resources manager and frequent traveller from Limpopo, South Africa. "After that, you quickly learn how to navigate the blackouts and circumvent the lack of power."

Story continues below Advertisement

Terera never goes anywhere without two extra power banks, just in case she loses access to electricity. And if you think that's extreme, you should talk to other travellers. Between power outages, strange plugs and batteries that seem to register "low" all the time, travellers are constantly looking for their next charge. I confidently packed my "universal" power adapter on a recent trip abroad, thinking it would work everywhere.

Story continues below Advertisement

But I happened to be in South Africa, which uses a three-pronged Type M outlet. (It's one of four outlet types found in the country.) I had to rush to the nearest shop to find an adapter, almost running out of battery on my cellphone. That wasn't my only problem. Halfway through my visit, the power went out for several hours one morning. And again in the afternoon. It turns out that my neighbourhood was having a rolling blackout as the summer heat stressed out South Africa's power grid. How can you find the right power adapters? And how can you avoid outages, such as rolling blackouts?

Story continues below Advertisement

Too often, plugs are an afterthought, even for experienced travellers. That's a mistake. There are more than a dozen commonly used electrical outlets in the world. Even if your adapter fits the socket, there are various plug configurations that might or might not support your adapter. And even if it does, there's no guarantee that it will allow you to plug in your adapter without it falling out of the wall. (For example, I recently used a nightstand to wedge my Apple adapter into a universal adapter.)

Alison Watta, a frequent traveller who publishes Exploration Solo, a blog for solo travellers, knows what that's like. If her adapters don't work, she heads to the closest electronics store. Watta recommends taking your plug with you, particularly if you're in a non-English-speaking country. "Most people working in an electronic store will be able to help you find the right adapter, but having the cord helps if there's a language barrier," she says.

For frequent travellers, a universal power adapter is worth considering. The latest adapters are impressively versatile. One of my favourite power plug strategies comes from Tom Harriman, a lawyer from Clarksville. When he can't find the right adapter, he asks his hotel concierge to borrow one from the lost and found. "They'll usually lend you one – or give you one," he says. Experienced travellers often travel with portable batteries, called power banks, to supplement the batteries on their phones and computers.

"It's particularly helpful when you're using GPS navigation or other apps that drain power when you're not on a network," says Ron Scharman, the chief executive of FlyWithWine, a specialty luggage manufacturing company. "By midday, you can be out of power if you don't have a back-up." Power banks won't fix everything. When the power went out in Cape Town, South Africa, during the rolling blackouts, a power bank only gave me one or two extra hours of work time. It didn't bring back the wi-fi, which meant I had to use valuable cellphone data. But it's better to have a power bank than not, and it's definitely worth the extra bulk. A cellphone charger can mean being able to make a necessary purchase with a contactless tap-to-pay system or reach a loved one in an emergency.

Look for hotels that have committed to ensuring you have ample power during your stay. For example, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has revamped some of its hotels to include built-in wireless chargers and outlets in rooms and community areas. The most forward-looking hotels have charging stations on nightstands and desks, so you never have to get on your hands and knees to look for the nearest outlet. You can also buy smart luggage with chargers. Ateet Ahuja, a travel agent who specialises in destination weddings, likes Away luggage, because some of its models have chargers built into them. "It's a popular brand with professionals in the travel industry for good reason," he says.