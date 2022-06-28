Activities that will keep your family entertained this school break

Let’s face it, keeping kids entertained, especially from the ages of four up, during the school holidays can be quiet challenging. Planning is key to everything, so here are some great activities that can be enjoyed not only by the kids, but adults too. Some activities can be found in all three province, so make enquiries and book your spots. Things to do in Durban

Ocean walking at uShaka. Picture: Dirtyboots website. Talk a stroll on the ocean floor at uShaka Marine World’s Ocean Walker: If you and the kids love the ocean then head to uShaka Marine World and book your tickets to the “Ocean Walker”. The activity gives you instant access to the wonderful underwater world. Children as young as 12 can indulge, making this a great way to get your children to connect with nature and learn about the ocean. Once the Ocean Walker head gear is on you can enter the water and walk around the ocean floor as if you are taking a weekend stroll. The tank offers schools of exotic fish and enormous disc-like rays that swim right past you.

Price: R195 per person for 15 minutes. Operating times: Wednesday to Sunday at 11.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm. Contact: 031 328 8000 / 031 328 8090.

Fire lookout hut, aka the famous White Hut on the hill. Picture: Giba Gorge website. Make it an adventure at Giba Gorge Adventure Park: Situated just outside Pinetown, the bike and lifestyle park offers a variety of activities that will have the kids and parents entertained throughout the day. It’s an outdoor enthusiast’s dream with BMX, mountain bikes and running trails spread across 45kms. Families can also picnic on the lawn or relax in the outdoor restaurant. Giba also has hiking trails suitable for the beginner as well as the experienced hiker and everyone in between.

The Park has three waterfalls at the end of each hike and if that’s not enough, patrons can hike to the Fire lookout hut, aka the famous White Hut on the hill which will definitely satiate your cravings for a challenge. Get the kids outside, make new friends and have some fun! Price: adult rider: R85; child rider (under 12 years) and pensioner: R55; trail runner: R45; hiker/walker: R35; non-rider/walker: R20.

Operating times: Monday to Sunday, 7am to 5pm. Contact: 031 769 1419 or www.gibagorge.co.za Things to do in Cape Town

Artjamming in session. Picture: Artjamming website Choose a canvas, grab some paints and get Artjamming: This fairly new paint entertainment, aka paintertainment, will have the whole family wrapped up for a few hours. Whether it’s playing, painting, sponging or spraying, it’s about putting on an apron to face a blank canvas and unleashing your own individual creativity. And what makes it even better is that no drawing or painting skills are required, but there are qualified artists, if you need it.

Artjamming is the most fun you can have with a paintbrush. And is a great activity for the whole family to enjoy together. With 45 paint colours to choose from, a variety of drawing materials, different tools, paint brushes in all sizes and even a hairdryer to create special effects or speed up the drying process, Artjamming is your own studio in an environment which oozes creativity. Artjamming can also be done in Johannesburg.

Price: Holiday class at R200 for ages 5-11 years. Regular sessions starts from R185 per person. Operating times: 10am to 12pm at the V&A Waterfront. Cape Town contact: 082 560 3866 or [email protected]

Johannesburg contact: 011 684 1608 or [email protected] “Clay Café” in Hout Bay. Picture: “Clay Café” website Eat, play and clay at the Clay Café in Hout Bay: Get the whole family together for this one. At the Clay Café in Hout Bay children and parents get to spend the day painting some crockery that you can take home with you. Helpful staff are ready to lend a helping hand with various techniques so that everyone creates their very own masterpiece.

Enjoy one of their many farm style breakfasts or lunches in their large open patio area which is also perfect for watching over your kids while they enjoy the innovative playground. The Clay Cafe is an ideal day out for a ‘one of a kind’ creative experience. Price: Standard rate of R40 studio fee (includes 3 paints, firing and glazing) plus the value of the selected item.

Operating times: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Cape Town contact: 076 810 5120/ 062 455 6578 or [email protected] Olifantsfontein contact: 072 604 0090 or [email protected]

Durban contact for The Pottery in Ballito, which offers the same set up: 087 460 0346 or [email protected] Hyde Park contact for Colour Cafe, which offers the same set up: 011 341 0734/ 083 566 4126 or [email protected] Things to do in Johannesburg

Bounce your way to adventure, excitement and fun at Rush Indoor Trampoline Park. Bounce your way to adventure, excitement and fun at Rush Indoor Trampoline Park in Greenstone Mall: This has got to be one of the most exciting activities for both adults and kids. Rush features around 1 700 square metres of wall-to-wall interconnected trampolines, including dodge-ball courts, a cube foam pit, hydraulic slam dunk basketball hoops, battle beam, a wavy lane, fidget ladder and best of all, a four metre high performance wall. It also glows in the dark. It’s a must for all adrenaline junkies, but if you rather sit on the outskirts, Rush offers guests free WiFi, locally roasted coffee, healthy snacks and cake bar.

Price: There are various jumps available starting with a general jump for R150. Rush socks are R40. Bookings must be made in advance. Operating times: Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 6pm; Friday and Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Johannesburg contact: 087 230 0290/ 071 116 7538 or [email protected]

Cape Town contact: 087 094 0178 / 021 683 3841 or [email protected] Durban contact for “Bounce”, which offers more or less the same set up: 011 517 2500 or [email protected] S.W.A.T Laser Tag in Sandton. S.W.A.T Laser Tag in Sandton: Remember playing cops and robbers as a kid? Well S.W.A.T Laser Tag takes it to a whole new level.

It is suitable for kids from six-years-old, and is safe, environmentally-friendly, exciting and challenging to play. The laser tag gun projects a harmless infra-red beam, so unlike paintball, no pain and bruises. Once you get used to the equipment you will find the laser tag guns deadly accurate and be amazed at the effective range of the laser taggers. All you need to play is a good attitude, sunscreen, hat and a decent pair of old running shoes and you will have an absolute blast.

Price: S.W.A.T parties are packaged for 12, 16, 20 or 24 players. Additional players will not be charged unless guns are provided. Operating times: Bookings must be made in advance and can be done on their website, www.swatlasertag.co.za Johannesburg contact: Sean on 079 188 0488