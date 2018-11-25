Stay in Johannesburg for your upcoming holiday. Picture: Supplied

This article is not going to convince you that you should rather stay at home instead of going on holiday, but what it will do is jog your creative brain to get inspired and think of interesting ways to make your staycation fun. Of course, a staycation is not always the first choice, but there have been many years where a staycation was the only thing that fit in the budget.

However, like planning an itinerary for a trip, a staycation sometimes need a simple plan to keep one person or a group of people busy while in the city, and in a city like Johannesburg - the options are almost endless.

Here are a few activities around the city that can keep you busy and hopefully allow you to have a killer staycation.

1. Travel to the Cradle of Humankind

The Maropeng Centre at the Cradle of Humankind. Picture: Supplied

Some of the most significant archeological discoveries in history have been found right on Joburg’s doorstep. About an hour’s drive away, Maropeng gives visitors a chance to go back in time and explore the birthplace of humanity.

Spend a full morning at this World Heritage Site and buy a combined ticket which gets you entry into the Maropeng exhibitions and Sterkfontein Caves, where tour guides take you deep into the earth to see where it all started and there are interactive activities that will keep you busy.

2. Maboneng

The Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

Spend the morning in the Maboneng precinct (meaning 'Place of Light' in Sotho) and explore some of the crafty and authentic artwork created by Johannesburg's creatives.

Take a stroll down Main Street before having a meal at Canteen, Chalkboard or Pata-Pata, before taking a bicycle tour of the city - where you get to travel to places like Fox Street and Newtown.



End your morning with lunch and a drink with a great view of the city at the Living Room.

3. Hartbeespoort

Hartebeesport Dam between the Gauteng and North West provinces. Picture: Supplied

Spend the day in the bustling town of Hartbeespoort, which surrounds the large Hartbeespoort Dam, and explore some of the cool spots around.

Choose between going on tours at the Bush Babies Monkey Sanctuary and the town's Lion Park, or go on the aerial cableway and have lunch with a great view of the town and Gauteng/North West's natural beauty as your background.

Sometimes a staycation involves staying indoors, inviting a few friends and family members and having fun. host a games night with a braai, with a few snacks to indulge on in between the games.



Game nights are a great way to learn someone's competitive nature and bond.

5. Gold Reef City

The Anaconda thrill ride at Gold Reef City theme park. Picture: Supplied

Gold Reef City is a must-do staycation activity not only for families but also for friends who would like to spend a day away from the house.

At the theme park, you are spoiled for choice with the thrill rides, a 4D movie experience and the theme park's mining tour - the Mining District Walk. Gold Reef City is guaranteed to keep you busy for an entire day.

6. Be Tarzan for the day

Acrobranch in Johannesburg. Picture: Acrobranch

f you don't feel like being a couch potato for your staycation then perhaps feeling like Disney character Tarzan is a great idea.

Places like Acrobranch, Canopy Tours and Orlando Towers Bungee Jumping in Soweto are great activities to keep yourself busy and create great memories.



Feel like Tarzan while flying in the air either through zip-lines, rope-tied bridges or a bungee cord strapped to your ankles.