Are you heading on a safari trip soon? Here’s what you need to pack:

A jacket: Morning and afternoon drives can get quite chilly, so it is best to carry a jacket. A tip is to layer your clothing, that way it is easier to peel off the clothes when it gets warmer. Other important items include comfortable walking shoes, neutral coloured clothing, and a raincoat for those unexpected wet weather conditions.



A good book: If you have booked to stay in a game reserve, there’s a high chance that the reserve offers grand views- whether it's at the communal area, your room or in one of the lounges. A good book, in between those game drives, is the perfect escape.



Camera: When you are in the wild, especially at night, a good camera is essential. If you are big on game drives, I recommend investing in a good camera, one that has a zoom function. It is perfect when you want to capture any of the Big 5 or an unusual bird sighting.



Sunscreen: Sunscreen is an important item to carry, especially in winter. Apply some before and after a game drive. You will thank us later.