Airport luggage handler shares why four-wheel suitcases are better than two

Tiktoker Racha Racha was getting ready for work at 3am, as a luggage handler, and decided to share some tips with her followers. Four wheels vs two wheels

According to Racha, four wheels are better than two wheels. ‘’If you’ve seen any of my videos, I am a four wheels stan; I’m always going to rate a bag higher with four wheels than with two,’’ she explains. So her advice is to purchase a bag with four wheels. The reason for this she states, is that there are people loading your bags on the plane, and that some of the planes have long cargo bins. Whether we want to hear it or not, our bags get thrown around at airports, ‘rolled, slid and tossed’ also known as thrown, as Racha said.

‘’So... if your bag has four wheels, it’s getting rolled; if your bag has two wheels, it’s going to get tossed.’’ Picture: Brandin T/Pexels Furthermore, she states that when you’re standing at a counter, and you have other things to take out of your handbag, such as your passport, the suitcase is able to stand on its own. ‘’A four-wheel bag is going to protect your bag, it’s easier and more convenient,’’ she adds.

