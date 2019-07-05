Seems like Istanbul, Turkey is becoming quite the attraction for South African celebs. In the past week, Sho Madjozi, AKA and DJ Zinhle have visited the city. This week actress Amanda du-Pont and fiancé Shawn Rodriques soaked up the sun in the cultural city.

The Shadow actress shares her travel tips:





How do you prepare for an international trip? I like to photograph outfits for what I'm going to wear. This way I do not overpack or stress about what to wear while abroad. I just look at images and dress. I'm a free and adventurous spirit, so not much prep for me, except for making sure travel visas are in order.



Must-pack items? My camera and sunscreen.



Which country stands high on your bucket list? Anywhere I have never been! I am quite the explorer and love to find gems to visit.



What are your top travel tips? Make sure to check in online before arriving at the airport. Check local currency you will need for spending. Enjoy, relax, eat and take photos!



What’s your travel style? I’m obsessed with cosy outfits when I fly. Sweats, sneakers or slides and a warm comfy jacket in my hand luggage in case the plane gets cold.



What’s on your travel playlist? There’s many. It can range from Jack Johnson to Hillsong to Vybez Kartel.



Some travelling hacks, which is generally not known by people? Long distance flights can be exhausting. Try and give yourself an extra day or two on arrival to recover before attempting to holiday :)



