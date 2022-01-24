Before travelling, focus on the little things: passport holders, wallets and clips

By Christopher Elliott Little things can make a big difference when you're travelling.

So let’s talk about clips, passport holders, laundry bags and other items that generally go unmentioned. Who even contemplates something like a wallet before they go on vacation? Karin Kemp does, because a pickpocket swiped her wallet during a trip to Italy.

She was on an escalator to a platform at a train station in Milan, and the thief scored her IDs, credit cards and cash. Kemp, a retired graphic designer from Matthews, NC, learnt the hard way never to put all of her travel documents, credit cards and money in the same place. Slim Wallet. Picture: Supplied Now she carries her credit cards, cash and change in a slim wallet, which she keeps in a secure pocket that she can zip.

As an extra precaution, she keeps her credit card in an envelope that blocks radio-frequency identification, or RFID, to prevent it from being scanned. The rest of her valuables go into fabric pockets in her belt. She hasn't had a problem with pickpockets since then.

There are several wallets that can help travellers avoid scenarios like Kemp’s. The Snapback Slim Air is an ultra-sleek leather wallet designed for Apple’s AirTags. You can slide the tracker into a pouch without making the wallet look overstuffed, and quickly find your wallet if you misplace it.

The wallet can hold up to six cards and some cash. I like the Slim Air because the pouch also fits some key fobs, so you never have to worry about losing those, either. ZH Slim Card Case. Picture: Supplied Another slimline wallet, the ZH Slim Card Case also offers a sleek alternative for carrying your money and cards.

It is made with a reinforced leather binding, which improves structure and durability. It only has room for four cards and a sleeve for cash, so you have to choose what you bring. What if you need more space?

I’ve always liked solutions such as the Travelpro Essentials Leather Passport Cover, which holds up to four cards in addition to your passport. I have an older Travelpro passport holder that comfortably holds my family's passports, vaccine cards and World Health Organisation Yellow Cards, with information about all of our vaccinations. Heroclip Mini. Picture: Supplied And that brings us to the smallest essential items: clips.

No one should leave home without one of these useful accessories. Today, there are clips especially for travellers, such as the Heroclip Mini. The Mini can hold up to 18kg and weighs just under 28g.

While researching this story, I heard about a new type of clip called theKlipTrip, which is expected to be available this year. It attaches to rolling luggage handles and holds handbags or outerwear. Kiu Ghadjar, one of the company's founders, said the KlipTrip was supposed to launch last year, but it was delayed by the pandemic.

“We plan to license the patent to existing suitcase manufacturers,” he told me. Finally, there are items you would just never consider, such as laundry bags. Most people pile their clothes back into their carry-on, but that’s a mistake, because doing so can lead to overstuffed luggage, and you might lose a sock or two in the mayhem.

(I have.) I like Compression Cubes, because they allow you to jam a lot of clothes into a small space. I’ve gone from bulging baggage to svelte carry-on, thanks to the cubes. No matter where you’re headed this year, this may be a good time to focus on the little things.