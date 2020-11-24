Black Friday travel deals during the pandemic: Is it worth it?

Black Friday may be quite different this year with many travellers shopping for online deals online rather than in-store due to the pandemic. As many travellers are cash strapped, most have started to make plans to get their hands on those unbelievable travel deals. Many establishments have advertised this year's deals, allowing ample time for people to grab those deals. While travel companies will offer holiday package, tours or flights to entice potential travellers this Black Friday, one needs to ask whether it's a good idea to book a holiday on Black Friday? There are downsides to booking a holiday on Black Friday. For example, one of the biggest reasons is the long queues.

While the government may encourage against this, many businesses will go against the regulations in a bid to earn extra money. However, I do hope businesses opt for online deals rather than in-store. If you are queuing to grab those enticing deal, it's best you wear your mask and social distance.

Then, there are the deals offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you are person number 150 in a queue, the chances of you getting the deal are slim. Often, travellers anticipate receiving a good deal leave empty-handed.

Travellers should also read the fine print. Some travel companies advertise special deals that come with a list of rules.

These travel deals may be used during off-peak seasons or may require an additional person to secure the travel deal.

If the above points do not scare you, then you have just answered the question of whether you should book a holiday on Black Friday.

For those who intend on doing so, make sure you do your research.

Find out the travel deals on offer and compare the best ones.

Sometimes travel companies run deals online or at the store, so knowing where to start your Black Friday shopping can save you time and money.

If you book your holiday on Black Friday, don’t be overzealous. Decide on what deals you want and not be lavish with your spending.

The last thing you want is to book three holidays within a space of six months and not have any annual leave left to enjoy it all.

Black Friday falls on November 27, 2020.