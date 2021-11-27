Booked a flight to the UK? Here's what to do

The UK’s decision to place South Africa on the red list will have devastating consequences for the South African travel sector. Travel agency owner Jennifer Morris said the UK placing South Africa back on the red list,was a “devastating blow”. She said many travellers had already booked tickets for December and January.

In a Facebook post, she shared the implications of the temporary ban on those who have booked holidays to and from the UK: She also suggested that travellers reschedule if they were due to depart in the next two days. "The travel ban will last until the hotel quarantine is in place, which will likely be Monday, 29 November," she said. Those planning to travel on a South African passport with a non-immigrant visa (i.e a tourist visa) were urged to cancel their trip until South Africa is removed from the red list. Morrris said: "If you are due to travel on a UK/EU passport or have a settlement visa (ancestral, spousal, dependent, work visa), then you are allowed to enter the UK but will have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival at a cost of £2250."

She also offered advice for travellers who were currently in the destination. "Travellers already in the UK, you will be allowed to leave to return to South Africa as long as the airlines continue to service the route you are booked on. "If you are a resident of the UK, currently in South Africa, you will be allowed to return as soon as the travel ban is lifted, but will have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival at a cost of £2250," she said. Morris said travellers who wished to travel to the UK via elsewhere must spend at least 10 days in a non-red list country before entering the UK to avoid quarantine. They need to be holders of UK/EU passports or settlement visas. "The other bad news is that it is highly likely other countries will follow the UK in banning South Africans due to the new virus variant. It is advisable to delay booking any travel for the next few weeks until the situation is clear," she warned.