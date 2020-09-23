Braai with a view this Heritage Day

Get out your braai tongs, rev your car engine and travel to these stunning locations for a Heritage Day braai. With more South Africans enjoying the outdoors safely, there are many places to sit back, relax and braai that lovely marinated meat. Here are some of our top picks: Pines Resort, Krugersdorp, Gauteng View this post on Instagram Visit our beautiful resort which is based in Krugersdorp. You can bring in your own food and cold drinks to enjoy while having a picnic and braai. Visit our website for further details - www.pinesresort.co.za. A post shared by Pines Resort (@pines_resort) on Mar 21, 2019 at 10:24am PDT Rietvlei Zoo Farm, Johannesburg If you are looking for a place to braai, Rietvlei Zoo Farm is a great option, and they are opened on Heritage Day from 9 am to 6 pm. The farm boasts a range of recreation and family outdoor activities including the Rietvlei Trails. Their Picnic Park is set amid beautiful gardens and lawns that offers lapas and braai areas. Entry to the farm is R40pp. Located at 101 Swartkoppies Rd, south of Johannesburg. Call 079 041 1488.

Tala Game Reserve, KwaZulu-Natal

Travellers can braai at the Rockpool area. Tala Game Reserve spans some 3 000 hectares, encompassing a mix of acacia thornveld, open grassland and wetland. It has more than 380 bird species, and plenty of big game, including kudu, hippo, buffalo, giraffe, wildebeest and eland. The Camperdown attraction is open from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Rates start from R80pp. Located at R603 Umbumbulu Road, Camperdown, Pietermaritzburg, 3202. Visit www.tala.co.za

Cape Point, Western Cape

Cape Point offers two braai sites at Olifant Bos where travellers can enjoy the picturesque settings around them. Boasting the most breathtaking ocean and mountain scenery in the world, Cape Point offers plenty for families or friends to do, including the famous funicular, food shop and curio stores. Entry fee is R80pp. Located an hour and a half from Cape Town.

Visit www.capepoint.co.za/

Select Durban beachfront spots, KwaZulu-Natal

The Durban beachfront is everyone's favourite haunt. And with good reason. You have the warm, inviting Indian Ocean and glorious sunshine, while your feet sink into the golden sand. There are designated braai spots at the Durban beachfront. One can braai at the Country Club (known as Sun Kist) or Blue Lagoon.