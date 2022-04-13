Buckle up! Road-trip safety tips for the Easter weekend

According to 2021 statistics, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula stated that 189 crashes were recorded over the Easter period, resulting in 235 deaths nationwide. This leads to a great concern for our road safety. With the lifting of lockdown restrictions, many South Africans are taking full advantage of the opportunity to explore different parts of the country with their loved ones. Therefore, it’s important we stay safe and take the necessary precaution when travelling.

Marius Steyn, Underwriting Manager Personal Lines at Santam, says: “While a road trip is certainly the best way to explore our beautiful country, it also means that there will be more cars on the road and a greater risk of accidents.” Steyn provides four tips below on how to keep your car and family safe on your road trip with some careful checks and clever planning. 1. The checks to make before you go

If you’re going to be driving long distances, ensure your car is in tiptop condition – especially in unfavourable weather conditions. Tyre maintenance: Ensure that wheel alignment and balancing have been carried out, that tyres are in a good condition, that the tyre tread is within legal limits and that your tyre pressure is according to the specifications of the manufacturer. Don’t forget to check your spare wheel. 2. Check the oil and coolant of your vehicle

Windscreen and wiper check: Ensure that your windscreen is free of cracks and stone chips, which can influence your visibility. Your front and rear wipers should be in good working order to clear rain and debris from the glass. Remember to fill up your windscreen wash. Book that service: To avoid the inconvenience and expense of a mechanical breakdown, it’s a good idea to stick to the service intervals as prescribed by your vehicle manufacturer. How’s your paperwork? Getting caught with an expired driver’s licence card or licensing disk is a hassle you can do without on your holiday, so be sure to adhere to legislation.

Stock your emergency supply: Invest in a first-aid kit to help you deal with road trip headaches like motion sickness and small cuts. A torch, glow-in-the-dark triangles and plenty of water and wet wipes are always handy things to carry with you in the car. 3. Planning your journey Deciding beforehand which routes to take and at which spots to rest will make your drive a less stressful experience - especially if you have little ones in the car! Don’t try to cover too much distance in one day - tiredness and lack of concentration often lead to accidents. When you plan your trip:

Keep an eye on the news, listen to radio reports or check Twitter (e.g. @TrafficSA or #Traffic) for weather predictions, route updates and traffic alerts. Use apps such as Google Maps to plan your routes and to see where the most congested areas are. Share the responsibility of driving so that you can take turns driving long distances.