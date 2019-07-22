The Business Exchange is a popular co-working space with offices in Johannesburg. The company has also just opened an office in Mauritius. Picture: Supplied.

If you find yourself travelling for business, here are 5 tips to help you: Make sure your accommodation has free and fast wi-fi

Most hotels have decent wi-fi, and in many cases it’s free. There are, however, some hotels that cap the wi-fi usage to a certain amount for guests, after which you will be made to pay for further access.

The last thing you want is to be in your hotel room or the business centre on a Skype call with your boss, and you reach the wi-fi limit. If you are staying in an Airbnb, or something similar, talk to your host ahead of time to ensure you have internet connectivity.

Book accommodation close to business engagements

If you are in town for a particular business event, and you need to be at a certain venue for the work you need to do, then try to book accommodation close by. It allows less travel time, and you avoid wasting time getting lost.

You can also book accommodation near a public transport hub.

Rent a hot desk in a co-working space

It is not always easy getting work done at your accommodation or a coffee shop. A hot desk at a co-working space can be rented on a day-to-day basis and makes for an ideal, functional, work base. There is free wi-fi, and the facilities are ideal for business travellers, with boardrooms, meeting rooms and more. For those travelling in and around South Africa, there are many different options available.

The Business Exchange is a popular co-working space with offices in Johannesburg. The company has also just opened an office in Mauritius.

Book an extra day to explore

If you can afford it, definitely try to add an extra day of leisure to your business trip. This will allow you to take in the city at your own pace and time. You can also get to know the people a bit better, learn about their culture, and eat some local delicacies.

Try some local experiences and deep dive into what the place has to offer. It makes for a better story than telling people you just zipped in-and-out quickly, with no idea of what goes on in the city.

Buy a local sim card rather than switch to roaming

Switching to your network’s roaming offering, while convenient, will steadily, and steeply, push up your monthly bill. Rather buy a local sim card and use that instead. It is a much cheaper option.