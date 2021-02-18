Cancelled or not? How to determine your flight status

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The airline industry is struggling to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with route cancellations and irksome flight delays becoming something of a norm. Much planning goes into a pandemic trip, from Covid-19 testing to booking travel insurance. Therefore, it's vital to know the status of your flight. The Points Guy website shares ways in which you can determine whether your flight will be cancelled or not. The publication suggests searching for your flight as you would to book a new ticket. If the flight doesn't show up, it may mean a possible flight cancellation. However, to be certain, the writer suggests that you use website ExpertFlyer, a travel information website that allows you to check the availability of tickets and upgrades on many airlines. Do a quick flight availability search, and monitor the flight activity.

If the available classes section reflects zero, it could mean that the airline is planning to cancel the flight.

"This process of “zeroing out” inventory on a flight most frequently happens when an airline is planning to cancel the flight, as it doesn’t want to sell any more tickets to passengers that will then need to be re-accommodated (or offered refunds)," the website explains. (sic).

Should you cancel or not?

Travellers should also contact their airline closer to the departure date to inquire about the flight, and possible travel bans at the destination.

If your flight is cancelled, its best to wait for the airline to confirm as the airline could reinstate flights at any time. By cancelling your flight before the official correspondence, you may incur cancellation fees and other expenses. Once the airline confirms it, you are legible for a refund or book another ticket at your convenience.