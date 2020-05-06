Can’t surprise mom with a trip? Go virtual with these 5 travel experiences

Most people use Mother’s Day weekend as an excuse to take their mom on a travel adventure. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel bans taking your mom away for a weekend is impossible. While it may seem impossible to physically travel, virtual experiences are available. Airbnb has tailored a collection of Online Experiences for all those planning the perfect day for mom. Online Experiences offer guests unique opportunities to shower their mom with affection this month, even if physically separated. Here’s how you can travel the world with your mom from the comfort of your home: The Art of Forest Bathing

Where: Sintra, Portugal

Forest bathing is a form of nature therapy practised in Japan in which you bathe in the atmosphere of the forest, fully taking it in through your senses.

This experience allows your mom to join from the comfort of her home. The experience starts with a guided sensory experience to help calm the mind, followed by a series of sensory invitations that help connect with the individual and with the natural elements around.

The experience is perfect for moms who need a breather.

Visit here.



Brunch with a Food Star

Where: Los Angeles, California

If your mom loves cooking, why not treat her to a cooking class. Alexis, the host, will teach guests how to make a show-stopping brunch for Mother's Day. She will show guests how to prepare a Dutch baby, a simple pancake that puffs up in the oven. The step by step cooking class will end with everyone having brunch together.

Visit here.

Mind and Body MasterClass with an Olympian

Where: Frisco, Texas

If your mom loves fitness, then why not surprise her with a virtual workout in Texas.

The high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout will feature track and field inspired strength and conditioning movements and proper running mechanics and techniques. All movements will have low and high-impact options. All proceeds from this experience go to TrackGirlz, my nonprofit organization that empowers girls through sisterhood and track and field.

Visit here.

Learn to Collage with a Barcelona Artist

Where: Barcelona, Spain

If fitness isn't your mom's thing, then an art class in Spain may do.

During the collage class, host Maria will share a selection of techniques and artworks for people to learn different types, uses, and styles. Topics like composition, colours, tips, and working methods will be discussed.

Visit here.

Sake Secrets from Japan’s Oldest Brewery

Where: Tokyo, Japan

On this Online Sake experience, we will learn how to drink sake like a pro. Guests will be introduced to the origins of sake, how sake is made and the differences between wine and sake. The experience will end with a Q&A session on how to drink sake like a pro.

Visit here.



