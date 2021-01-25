Car excursions: how to see your city without leaving your vehicle

Tired of staring at the four walls and want to venture out safely? Well, you are not alone. When I went on annual leave a month ago, I hoped to book a retreat somewhere to enjoy much-needed tranquillity. Then the second wave happened and the rising number of positive cases made travel less appealing. Even the thought of going out made me feel uneasy. Many people, like myself, want to get out and explore, but without the constant worry of the pandemic hanging over their heads.

I have since found a solution. Enter car excursions. Hear me out, while it might not be travel as you know it, it is certainly a way to enjoy an escape to heal your travel FOMO.

All you need is a car. Car excursions are day trips, similar to road trips, only this time you do not leave your car (you can step out if you want to capture pictures, but do wear your mask and keep your physical distance).

It might sound ridiculous at first, but it does cure the pandemic blues.

How does it work

Think of a car excursion as a city sightseeing bus tour.

Most people don't leave the bus and they get a new perspective of the destination through its architecture, the tourist attractions and history.

The first step is to decide when you want to go. Do you want to explore after work? A weekend? A public holiday?

Then come up with ideas for an itinerary. The itinerary will depend on the type of people on the journey.

If you are travelling with children, look for fun spots that will pique their interest.

If you are travelling with a friend group, opt for something vibey and if you are travelling on your own, choose locations you've never been to before.

Car excursions should ideally be a two- or three-hour trip. Rather leave the long trips for overnight stays.

If you are travelling with people, ask each person to research a particular location's facts to share with the group during the trip.

Or you could assign a “tour guide” from the group. Pack enough snacks for the road and create a music playlist that everyone will enjoy.

Connecting you to your city

Car excursions help you appreciate your city if you haven't already.

It offers a new perspective on its locations, architecture and people.

While you might not be able to explore as you would be in your car, it does offer a glimpse of future attractions you can visit when it’s safe to travel again.