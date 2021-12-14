Celeb travel: We chat to Fentse about her holiday plans

Twenty-one-year-old South African singer and songwriter Fentse has crafted an evolving sound that transcends typical genre boundaries. Her unique style of alternative R&B blends the sounds of some of her major influences, including the likes of Billie Eilish, Solange, Blood Orange and Willow Smith. Where’s your next travel destination?

Knysna What do you plan on doing there? I’ve been wanting to go camping or experience a unique stay the whole year. I found this glamping cabin in one of the beautiful forests of Knysna. I plan to do as many outdoor activities as possible.

What kind of traveller are you? I’m also an architecture student, so I’m a bit of a nature buff and a sucker for beautifully designed spaces on a budget. Airbnb is a great resource for unique stays with amazing architectural stays. What’s the one thing you make sure to take on every trip?

My travel journal. What music do you like to play on your travels? Music from Frank Ocean, Men I Trust, Cigarettes After Sex, and Daniel Caesar. Anything that makes me feel nostalgic.

What’s your favourite destination you’ve visited and why? My favourite destination has to be Bali. Their villas are gorgeous and they implement a lot of sustainable indigenous design in their rentals at a relatively reasonable price. I also love how dramatically scenic and magical the landscape is, from the mountains to the volcanoes and the forests. It also has a great blend of culture, people, nature and activities to do. What’s the first thing you do when you arrive at a new destination?