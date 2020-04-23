Celebrate World Book Day from the comfort of home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In honor of World Book Day, Airbnb has unveiled a novel way to get lost in your favourite reads. Starting on Thursday, guests can choose from a collection of Online Experiences that celebrate all things literary. Whether it’s to reconnect with your book club friends or to reinspire storytime with your children, Airbnb Experiences offers an array of virtual options, including learning the secrets of Pasta Grannies with cookbook author Vicky Bennison, making a mini pop-out book, enjoying storytime with drag queens, and novel writing with a bestselling author. Bright Home in Buenos Aires City

For a limited time, Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez, authors of “Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life,” will treat book lovers to intimate readings hosted on Airbnb. Offered in partnership with Penguin Random House, proceeds from this Experience will support the Ali Forney Center, an LGBTQ community center dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth in the United States. To celebrate World Book Day, guests can travel to different destinations, cross cultural bridges and meet new people, all from the comfort of home and through the magic of books.

The Open Book - A Bookshop Holiday





Along with Online Experiences, book-themed listings on Airbnb may inspire storytime moments with your loved ones at home. Refresh your reading nooks or create the perfect #shelfie by drawing from these cosy homes that are primed for curling up with a good read:

The Open Book - A Bookshop Holiday (Wigtown, UK)

Bring the dream of having your very own bookstore at home to life with inspiration from this bookshop residence out of Scotland’s National Book Town. Now you just have to find the time to organize all those books in alphabetical order…

Sydney City & Harbour at the Door (Pyrmont, Australia)

Imagine reading from this location in Sydney. Make the most of your time at home by reorganizing your reading space and tidying up all those bookshelves so you can easily pick your next great read.

Under the Roofs of Warsaw (Warsaw, Poland)

This reading nook is coordinated and cosy, yet full of character. If you’re inspired by this space, fill up those shelves, pull up your most boho chair – or DIY your own hanging macramé chair – and surround yourself with some personal touches like plants and inspiration boards.

Bright Home in Buenos Aires City (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Whether you are a bookworm or an occasional reader, you would definitely love this bookcase wall. Get your DIY on and bring your lifelong readings to one unique place and take the perfect #shelfie. Bonus points if you show off your view.

42 Terrace Guest House (Kansas City, MO, United States)

For something unexpected, bring some character to your home by creating a library around your doorway with your own cast of favorite authors – like this 100+ year old bungalow’s epic bookshelf in Kansas City.

Literary-inspired Experiences are now available at airbnb.com/online-experiences and are led by hosts from various cities across the world.