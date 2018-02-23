Shah Jahan constructed the ultimate monument of love, the Taj Mahal, in the memory of his beloved Mumtaz

Every year in February, retail stores are making a fortune selling chocolate hearts, red roses and Hallmark cards. Those who are looking for a ‘romantic’ getaway during the ‘month of love’ are bombarded with pictures of couples enjoying long walks on the beach, rose petal strewn beds and candlelit dinners. But, what if the star-crossed lover scenario just isn’t for you?

Intellectual Stimulation

Do you think the hottest part of your partner’s body is their brain? You might be a sapiosexual.

“The world is your oyster when it comes to ‘sapiosexuality’ on trips because you can get as much intellectual stimulation as your brain can handle as many agencies specialise in specific areas, such as history, art or architecture.

Unusual Destinations

Paris, France or the Indian Ocean Islands. Dare to be different and explore the less obvious destinations for your next ‘romantic’ trip, says ASATA member and Club Travel team leader Minette Fourie.

India is often overlooked destination in the eyes of the South African consumer in terms of a “romantic” destination. “Sure, it is hot and busy, and noisy and smelly… but it also has regions on offer that are beautiful and romantic. Coupled with a very favourable exchange rate between the Rand and the Rupee, you get a lot of bang (pardon the pun) for your buck.”

A romantic guided holiday: is that possible?

When thinking romantic holidays, guided tours probably don’t immediately spring to mind.

“I think a touring holiday is a great option for couples. It's a stress-free holiday where everything is arranged for you and you can experience different cities without getting lost or fighting over having to ask for directions,” says Nicky Potgieter, Flight Centre Travel Group.

At the recent Flight Centre Travel Expo, many visitors were asking about guided holidays as a ‘honeymoon’ option.

On a romantic holiday you want to enjoy the culture of the country you’re visiting and get to the right places to enjoy the local food as well as get to the sights without having to waste time. And, of course you want to spend as much of your time together as a couple enjoying it all… soaking it up whilst not having to worry about a thing.

For the love of food

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. The same can be said for women. According to a recent study, it found that also women were more interested in romance on a full stomach than when they hadn’t eaten.