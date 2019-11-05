A holiday is meant to be a fun time - a time when you let your hair down, unwind and let go of the stresses of life.
However, many travellers tend to let their guard down, which could cause them to become victims of crime. The hotel, despite the security measures in place, can be one of the places you should be vigilant of.
If you are staying at a hotel this summer holidays, here are ways to protect yourself:
Use the Do Not Disturb sign
If you happen to spend most of your time exploring the destination than staying inside your hotel room, you should make use of the Do Not Disturb sign. The sign would make it seem as if someone is in the room, which could deter thieves from entering. Keeping the TV on is another trick to keep thieves away.