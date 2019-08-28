If you are checking into a hotel, here are some hotel hacks you can use. Picture: Pexels

Here are some hotel hacks to try on your next visit:

Refill the minibar fridge

Picture: Wikipedia.

Midnight cravings are hard to avoid, and it’s pretty tempting to grab that bar of chocolate, a packet of crisps or a can of beer when it happens.

Hotels charge a fortune for their mini bar items, so if you have taken something out of the fridge, you should locate a shop nearby to replenish the items. Chances are that you will be paying half the price.

Picture: Pixabay.





If there is no bar fridge, you can keep items cold by using the bathroom sink

All you have to do is fill the sink with ice and store your drinks. The bin is another option. However, you will have to sanitise it before use.

Mugtastic

Picture: Clinton Moodley.

You can use the mug as a speaker by placing your phone inside a clean mug, which will serve as a wake-up call. Just make sure that it is close to you as you do not want to wake your fellow hotel guests.



No nightstand, no worries

Picture: Reddit.

If the hotel room does not have a nightstand, there’s a nifty hack to keep your cellphone, glasses or any other small item close by. It's simple: create a fold in the sheet on the edge of the bed. The fold has to be tucked in tightly to prevent your items from falling.

Noisy hotel? Use a towel

Picture: Pixabay.

If you happen to find yourself in a noisy hotel, you can block the noise by using one of the bathroom towels at the bottom of your room door. All you need to do is fold the towel and cover the gap in the door.

Most people use this trick when they want to smoke in the hotel room, but I would advise against it. If a room states no smoking, heed to the instruction. Some hotels impose smoking fees.

