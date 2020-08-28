Checking into a hotel? A flight attendant shares some hacks everyone needs to know

Many travellers take for granted checking into a hotel. Most people throw their bags at the nearest available spot and throw themselves on the bed with exhaustion. A flight attendant named Kat Kamalani took to TikTok to share her hotel hacks and how she stays safe when she checks into a room. The viral Tik Tok video has amassed over 1.2 million likes and thousands of views. @katkamalani HOTEL HACKS from a flight attendant! ##hotelhack ##flightattendantlife ##hoteltips ##travelhack ##fyp ##traveltips ♬ original sound - katkamalani Here are some tips she shares: Don't say your hotel room out aloud

There’s always that one person who will share their room number for everyone to hear, either as a way to brag about their hotel room or share it on social media. Kamalani advised against it.

“Never say your hotel room number out aloud, just in case there is anyone around, and you do not want them knowing where you are staying. Always make sure that there is no one behind you when going into your room,” she said.

Lock the door

Once inside, inspect to see if there is anyone inside: This may sound weird but is a safety measure every hotel guest should adopt. “Check if there's anyone in the room, behind curtains, under the bed, etc,” she advised.

Check for bed bugs

You may think your hotel is clean, but some staff often neglect to clean rooms, which could make way for bed bugs. She said travellers should check on the corners of their bedding.

Take out any decorative pillows or top comforters

Kamalani claims hotels never wash them.

“Take out any decorative pillows or top comforters, they never wash those,” she said.

Never place your bag on the bed

In exhaustion, some may throw their bag on the bed, but this seems to be a no-no.

“Never put your bag on the bed. It's been through the airport, and it's disgusting."

The ice bucket hack

If you do not have a mini-bar fridge, she suggests you put your food or other items in an ice bucket.