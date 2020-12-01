Chewing gum and other essentials to pack for your family road trip

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

There are a few essentials that one needs when planning an epic trip with the family. By packing essential road trip items, you can make the journey of reaching your destination hassle-free. Here are some of the essentials you need for your family road trip Snacks No long drive is complete without a packed meal and snacks. Pack some healthy treats like granola bars, sandwiches, salads, fresh juices and lots of water. A route map

Go the traditional route and carry a map or a printed copy of the directions to your destination. It will come in handy when you are in an area with poor connection and your GPS does not work.

Music

If there is anything that can get anyone excited and mad at the same time, it’s music. Ask everyone to request their favourite songs. To beat the boredom, plan a car karaoke sing off.

Gum

Yes, you heard right. Gum may sound unusual on this list, but it helps with concentration. Select a good flavour and ‘chew your way’ to your destination.

Headphones

Being in the car with a few people for a long time can be torturous. Headphones can help you get some peace from all the family conversation and fun. Be sure to add some series or some music on your device.

Games

A few games can go along way to enhance the travel experience and help connect with loved ones. Remember to choose games that will allow the driver to participate while he/she keep their eyes on the road.

Wet wipes and hand sanitiser

It is always a good idea to carry wet wipes and hand sanitiser to refresh yourself on the journey, especially during the pandemic.

* This article was written in association with Dunlop. Read more here.