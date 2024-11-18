Choosing the right travel companion: key considerations for a memorable trip

Choosing who to travel with has an impact on the quality of your trip. According to AirTreks, the person you travel with is just as important as your destination, the length of your trip, your budget and your travel style. “The person you travel with will affect how much you enjoy your trip while it’s happening and how you look back on it after it’s over,” said the site.

And netizens agree. Never plan a trip with someone who gets annoyed easily over any inconvenience. Their sour attitude will ruin your vacation. — Akanksha (@Nyctophilic___) November 13, 2024 Social media user, Akanksha (@Nyctophilic___), took to social media platform, X, opening up on the type of person you should choose when embarking on your adventures and this is what she had to say:

"Never plan a trip with someone who gets annoyed easily over any inconvenience. Their sour attitude will ruin your vacation," said Akanksha. The post sparked a debate online with travellers from around the world sharing their experiences and also weighing in on the attributes of a perfect travel companion. Responding to the tweet one user, @varoun3883, shared his views and said that when travelling in a group, you have to be flexible towards liking/disliking of others and each person has his own set of preferences.

This has happened with almost everyone. When travelling in a group, you have to be flexible towards liking/disliking of others and each person has his own set of preferences. You discover a person more, when you travel together. True self of a person gets reflected in adverse… — VK! (@varoun3883) November 14, 2024 “You discover a person more, when you travel together. True self of a person gets reflected in adverse situations. Life is all about learning to optimise to variables at hand,” said the user. I swear I went on a vacation with this person who made her own plans without caring about mine. She slept mostly in the hotel room and wouldn't allow me to shop. Horrible...glad the friendship ended

— GD (@dsouza_gillian) November 14, 2024 Another user, @dsouza_gillian, revealed that she once went on a trip with a companion who didn't include them in their plans. "I swear I went on a vacation with this person who made her own plans without caring about mine. She slept mostly in the hotel room and wouldn't allow me to shop. Horrible ... glad the friendship ended." What type of person should you travel with

Well, AirTreks revealed that there are five things you should consider when choosing a travel companion. They are as follows: You need to have shared interests: You and your companion’s interests will determine how you’ll be spending your time on the road or in the air. If you like museums and he or she doesn’t, there’ll be more back and forth and conflict on your trip. Avoid people who gravitate towards extremes: If someone’s exceptionally talkative, obsessive or neurotic and you’re low-key and zen, think twice before putting their name on the same reservation as you.

Agree on expenditures before you leave: Having a similar budget in mind will ease the way. Because if your companion wants to go rafting, diving and eat at pricey restaurants and you can’t or don’t want to afford these things, you’re going to have words. Make sure your personalities gel: You and whoever you choose to travel with should click and be able to talk about pretty much anything. Age matters: If you’re not related, travelling with someone much older or younger can be a drag. You’ll want to go out when they’re ready to settle in for the night.