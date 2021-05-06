Creating the ultimate travel ’Yes Day’ for your children

You have probably seen the hit Netflix movie Yes Day by now. If you haven't, I suggest you add it to your weekend movie list.

The movie revolves around couple Allison and Carlos who decide to give their children a "Yes Day". Their three children have 24 hours to make the rules.

However, the couple does set a few guidelines to ensure that every request is within reason.

A Yes Day can translate into a travel daycation where your children, or niece and nephew, decide where to explore within your city.

The Travel Yes Day puts them in charge while you drive them around.

Here’s how to plan the ultimate travel "Yes Day" for your children.

Pick a day

Start by choosing a date. This could be during the weekend or midweek if the children are not at school. Alert them about the Yes Day on the day to add to the spontaneity.

Set a budget

While making children in charge of the decision is fun, there needs to be a budget set. The last thing you want to do is spend extra money on experiences that will cause a dent in your wallet. A budget allows children to understand the importance of being money savvy.

Ground rules are vital

Create a few rules that they need to follow, but also be realistic with these goals. You want the children to have fun and think out of the box and not restrict them too much. Set three or four rules and let the children take the reins after that. Alternatively, you could discard the rules altogether and introduce a “no card” that allows you to decline one Yes experience.

Go with the flow

Let the Yes Day be spontaneous. Besides planning the logistics of the trip (travel locations, times etc), let other aspects of the daycation run as intended.

Explore to your heart's content

If it goes well, you could turn a Yes Day into a Yes Weekend retreat where the children decide two or three travel experiences you cannot refuse. These kinds of experiences allow you to explore through your children and forge stronger bonds with them.