DJ Zinhle having her luggage broken into is just one case in thousands. For those who do not know, the South African personality had her luggage broken into during a trip to Durban last week.
The “Umlilo” hitmaker called the experience “invasive” and did not report the matter as she felt “they (the airline) don’t really care.” DJ Zinhle highlighted a serious issue that travellers face daily.
When I returned home from an international trip in November, I had the lock on my bag tampered with during a connecting flight home from O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport in Durban. My bag was in perfect condition when I collected it at the Emirates carousel at O.R Tambo. I found no dents and the lock remained intact.
However, somewhere between that domestic flight back to Durban, someone broke the lock of my bag and left many dents. Too tired to report the issue I let it slide. Thankfully nothing was stolen as my valuables were in my carry-on.
Checking in