Ask Clayton Conway about the worst seat on a plane, and he'll tell you about the time he flew from Denver to Seattle on Frontier Airlines.
"It was the worst flight experience I've ever had," said Conway, who manages a digital marketing agency on Camano Island in Washington. "I was seated in a bulkhead seat that not only didn't recline, but was also kitty-corner to a restroom. So every restroom visitor would inadvertently waft the nose-wrecking toilet stench directly toward me. It was horrific, and there was no escape."
If you're worried about getting a bad airline seat, it pays to check multiple sources before booking. Consult SeatGuru or another site, such as SeatMaestro, or talk to a travel adviser.
Here's a short list of "don'ts":
Don't buy the cheapest ticket. "Step back from the computer and the thirst to score the lowest fare," said Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir. Instead make a list of "must-haves" when picking a flight. Do you need an assigned seat? Do you need a window or an aisle? Extra legroom? Make sure the flight you book has all of your must-haves. Sure, you'll have to pay extra. "But you'll be glad you did on your travel day," Klee said.