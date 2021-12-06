Driving to your destination this summer holiday? Here's what you need to know

While domestic travel is up in the air, those planning a road trip should be cautious on the road. Statistics compiled by the Department of Transport (DoT) annually show that excessive speed, unsafe overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol, overloading, driving with tyres that don’t meet roadworthy standards and general disregard of the rules of the road were among the road fatalities.

South African Insurance Association (Saia) CEO Viviene Pearson urged road users to obey traffic laws and to be vigilant on the roads this festive season. Pearson said insurance was vital. “Travel restrictions have eased, and interprovincial travel is now allowed. As a result, we are likely to see a strong increase in road use in the coming weeks. Motor insurance policyholders should get in touch with their broker or insurance company to ensure that they have adequate insurance cover.

"Also, motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians during this holiday season should exercise extreme caution on the road, be patient with other road users and adhere to the prescribed rules of the road. As a driver and a vehicle owner, it remains imperative that one ensures that one’s vehicle is mechanically sound and has been checked by a qualified hand before embarking on a road trip. “We also urge all South Africans to be responsible in terms of Covid-19, continue to wear your masks properly, and remember to keep the necessary social distance so that you minimise any unnecessary exposure to the virus to yourself and your family. Let us all observe the regulations and preserve lives,” added Pearson. She shares some road trip tips: