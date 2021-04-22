Earth Day: How to be an eco-conscious traveller

We have all heard of the term "eco-conscious traveller" or "green traveller" being thrown around. But do we know what it means?

It means being conscious of the environment, and your impact on the environment, when you travel. And no, it doesn't only apply to jungle safaris and mountain hikes.

Making small changes and choices that positively impact the environment can make a world of difference.

Here are five things to be conscious of when you travel, contributor at Forbes, Lea Lane shares:

Travel slow

Connecting to local people, cultures, food, and music is easier on the environment. It educates, offers emotional impact, and sustains local communities and the environment.

Book eco-conscious tours

Numerous tour companies are part of carbon-offset programs and are dedicated to supporting local businesses. Research ahead to make sure they are part of green initiatives.

Bring reusable things

To cut down plastic waste, carry your bamboo travel flatware, metal straws, a collapsible water bottle, coffee mug, bags, and toiletries.

Be animal aware

Safaris, whale watching, and observing birds and animals offer some of the best travel experiences if we’re not impacting their environment or schedules.

Harmful activities such as riding elephants are no longer acceptable. Research animal-affiliated companies, and try to protect natural habitats.

Choose souvenirs wisely

Invest in bead work, masks, or framed mirrors. Avoid items made from ivory, coral, or any endangered product, and buy from local artisans.

Today, April 22 marks Earth day, a global event that is observed annually to pledge support for environmental protection. This year’s theme for Earth Day is ‘Restore Our Earth’.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said this year’s observation is taking place as the planet is at “a tipping point”, as humanity continues to abuse the natural world.

"Recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is a chance to set the world on a cleaner, greener, more sustainable path," Guterres said.