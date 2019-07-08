Don't forget to pack your camera. You shouldn't be relying solely on your smartphone to take pics.

Now that you have taken the step to travel after months of planning, there are a few things you need to know. Packing the right items can be quite hard, so we have compiled a guide of the 10 items that every traveller needs, and why.

A camera

With the rise of smartphones, many travellers prefer carrying their cellphones than a camera.

But a camera has many benefits. It comes in handy when your phone battery dies and usually takes better images and videos than your phone.

Hand sanitiser

Germs are everywhere and they can cause serious health issues.

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers prevent the spread of germs and illness-causing bacteria, whether you at the airport or in a tourist site.

Moisturiser

Travelling takes a toll on the skin, especially during long flights and harsh weather conditions.

Take a dermatologist-approved moisturiser to hydrate your skin and keep you looking in top shape.

Don't forget your travel pillow.

Travel pillow

Whether you are flying or travelling long periods of time, a travel pillow can help you get that much-needed shut-eye.

There are nifty travel pillows that deflate into small packages.

A travel wallet

For those people who tend to lose things quickly, a travel wallet is just what you need.

It stores everything from your passport, plane tickets, travel cards and itinerary. It’s easy to store and compact enough to take anywhere.

Universal adapter

There is nothing more frustrating than not having an adapter to charge your devices.

Instead of running low on power on your travels and decreasing the brightness on your screen to save your battery, carry along a universal adapter.

It is usable in most countries.

Always make sure you have a power bank when you hit the road.

Power bank

These nifty gadgets come handy during full-day tours or during power outages.

With all the videos and pictures you will be capturing, a power bank will help juice up your device until its next charge.

A wet bag

Or any other bag to store your messy clothes: unless making use of the hotel’s laundry service, a traveller should carry a wet bag in their suitcase.

Wet bags are waterproof cloth bags meant to store clothing that you have used. It separates your clean and dirty clothes.