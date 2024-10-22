Embracing slow travel: the mindful approach to holidays

We live in a world of instant everything, instant messages, instant meals and in fact, just about anything on demand. Many have grown accustomed to living life in fast-forward but when it comes to holidays, shouldn't we be hitting the brakes instead of the accelerator?

Enter the concept of slow travel, a mindful approach to holidays and tourism that is gaining traction among seasoned globetrotters and local adventurers alike. According to Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, slow travel is about the journey, not just the destination. “A worldwide movement, many tourists are moving away from whirlwind tours, preferring to linger at and savour the places they visit and forming deeper connections with them. It's a shift from seeing everything to choosing fewer experiences that resonate more” said Lamont.

Lamont unpacks slow travel and the benefits of this holiday trend that’s picking up speed for tourists in a hurry to decelerate. The upside of slowing down The expert said that instead of rushing from one tourist destination to another as you tick boxes off a must-see list, slow travel is characterised by quality over quantity and true relaxation.

He said it’s about immersing yourself in the essence of the place you’re visiting, learning the history, discovering the hidden gem of a restaurant down a side street, taking meanders off the beaten track, or striking up a conversation with a local. “It involves a deliberate approach and meaningful exploration. We’ve noticed a shift in guest behaviour at some of our resorts and hotels, with some showing a definite interest in experiencing more local attractions and staying for longer periods,” said Lamont. He also added that they’re also seeing more people who attend conferences at their properties choosing to stay on afterwards just to relax and take in the sights.

Disconnect and reconnect But why is slow travel gaining momentum? According to Lamont, in a hyper-connected world where we're constantly bombarded with information and rushing around, slow travel offers a much-needed respite. “This trend in travel allows tourists to disconnect from the digital noise, reconnect with themselves and literally take things slower.

“The future of travel is not necessarily about ticking off every ‘must-see’ tourist spot or destination on a list. Many people are investing in authentic travel experiences to gain a genuine understanding of the world around them. “That’s why slow travel is also known as mindful travel,” he said. The expert said that in fact, slow travel is being recognised as a balm for our mental well-being too.

“A less hurried pace allows one time to chill and truly unwind, combating the stress that can often accompany travel,” said Lamont. A win-win for travellers and communities He also added that slow travel also brings various benefits since by staying longer in one place, it reduces the need for frequent transportation, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint.

“Supporting local businesses also contributes to sustainability practices through locally sourced goods and services. Its impact is particularly significant on the economies of the relevant communities,” Lamont explained. He added that this creates a mutually beneficial situation where tourists immerse themselves in authentic local experiences while the relevant communities receive much-needed and sustained economic support. Local sector response