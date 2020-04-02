Emirates' approved meals that will transport you back to your days of flying

While you may not be able to catch a flight at this second, preparing some airline-approved meals is just what one needs to beat the Covid-19 blues.

Emirates has created a three-course menu that will take you on a culinary journey - from the United Arab Emirates to India, to Europe, all while you enjoy a meal in the comfort of your home.

To bring travel inspiration into people's kitchens, Emirates chefs create the menu to give globetrotters a taste of their next vacation, while staying home.

Starter: Spices and lentils in the United Arab Emirates

Picture: Emirates.

In the Middle East, lentils and other legumes are known as popular sources of nutrients. Therefore, as a starter, Emirates chef Said El Alam presents a traditional Arabic Lentil Soup.

“Thanks to many different spices its’ signature taste will immediately make you feel as if you were strolling around one of the famous exotic spice bazaars in the Gulf”, Said says about the dish. Emirates’ recipe for lentil soup is simple enough for any beginner chef and the perfect way to start your culinary journey. See the full video with step-by-step instructions here.

Also try the Prawn machbous.