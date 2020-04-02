Emirates' approved meals that will transport you back to your days of flying
While you may not be able to catch a flight at this second, preparing some airline-approved meals is just what one needs to beat the Covid-19 blues.
Emirates has created a three-course menu that will take you on a culinary journey - from the United Arab Emirates to India, to Europe, all while you enjoy a meal in the comfort of your home.
To bring travel inspiration into people's kitchens, Emirates chefs create the menu to give globetrotters a taste of their next vacation, while staying home.
Starter: Spices and lentils in the United Arab Emirates
In the Middle East, lentils and other legumes are known as popular sources of nutrients. Therefore, as a starter, Emirates chef Said El Alam presents a traditional Arabic Lentil Soup.
“Thanks to many different spices its’ signature taste will immediately make you feel as if you were strolling around one of the famous exotic spice bazaars in the Gulf”, Said says about the dish. Emirates’ recipe for lentil soup is simple enough for any beginner chef and the perfect way to start your culinary journey. See the full video with step-by-step instructions here.
Also try the Prawn machbous.
Main course: Flavours of India
For the main dish, home chefs can visit India and taste a flavourful lamb biryani. Emirates chef Ravi Nage presents the traditional Indian dish lamb biryani with yoghurt raita: “Using typical Indian spices like cardamom will transfer you to one of the many beautiful spice plantations of the country such as the Cardamom Hills between Kerala and Tamil Nadu” he said. See the full videos with step-by-step instructions here.
Dessert: Sweet temptation from Europe
Udo Leick, Emirates German Chef introduces Emirates’ recipe of sweet crepes with apple compote. Known by many different names in Germany/Switzerland, the sweet pan dish is very popular among all age groups and served both as the main course or dessert.
“Together with the delicious apple, cream cheese and raisin filling the taste will immediately take you to a cozy café in Paris or a chalet on a mountain-top in Southern Germany/Switzerland”, Udo said. See the full video with step-by-step instructions here.
The Emirates Food Channel is available on YouTube. See clip below: